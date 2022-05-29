Man of the Match in IPL Finals: Award winners in every Indian Premier League season

Man of the Match award in IPL finals

The Man of the Match Award is given to the best individual performer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.



Yusuf Pathan was the first winner of the M.o.M award in an IPL final with the Rajasthan Royals. Anil Kumble (RCB) was the first and only player to win the award in a losing cause. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is the only captain to the win the Man of the Match award in IPL finals.

Here's a look at all the 14 winners since 2008.

