Man of the Match in IPL Finals: Award winners in every Indian Premier League season

Man of the Match, IPL 2022 Final: Here's the year-wise list of all players that have won the Player of the Match award in Indian Premier League finals since 2008.

29 May, 2022 11:22 IST
29 May, 2022 11:22 IST

Man of the Match award in IPL finals

The Man of the Match Award is given to the best individual performer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Yusuf Pathan was the first winner of the M.o.M award in an IPL final with the Rajasthan Royals. Anil Kumble (RCB) was the first and only player to win the award in a losing cause. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is the only captain to the win the Man of the Match award in IPL finals.

Here's a look at all the 14 winners since 2008.

MAN OF THE MATCH AWARDS - IPL FINALS

IPL 2008 final, RR vs CSK: Yusuf Pathan (RR) - 56 (39), 3/22 - RR beat CSK by 3 wickets

IPL 2009 final, DCh* vs RCB: Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16 - DCh beat 6 runs

IPL 2010 final, CSK vs MI: Suresh Raina (CSK) - 57* (35), 1/21 - CSK beat MI by 22 runs

IPL 2011 final, CSK vs RCB: Murali Vijay (CSK) - 95 (52) - CSK beat RCB by 58 runs

IPL 2012 final, KKR vs CSK: Manvinder Bisla (KKR) -  89 (48) - KKR beat CSK by 5 wickets

IPL 2013 final, MI vs CSK: Kieron Pollard (MI) - 60* (32), 1/34 - MI beat CSK by 23 runs

IPL 2014 final, KXIP (PBKS) vs KKR: Manish Pandey (KKR) - 94 (50) - KKR beat KXIP by 3 wickets

IPL 2015 final, MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma (MI) - 50 (26) - MI beat CSK by 41 runs

IPL 2016 final, SRH vs RCB: Ben Cutting (SRH) - 39* (15), 2/35 - SRH beat RCB by 8 runs

IPL 2017 final, MI vs RPSG: Krunal Pandya (MI) - 47 (38), 0/31 - MI beat RPSG by 1 run

IPL 2018 final, CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson (CSK) - 117* (57) - CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets

IPL 2019 final, MI vs CSK: Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 2/14 - MI beat CSK by 1 run

IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC: Trent Boult (MI) - 3/30 - MI beat DC 5 wickets

IPL 2021 final, CSK vs KKR: Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 86 (59) - CSK beat KKR by 27 runs

* DCh - Deccan Chargers

