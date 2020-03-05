Dhoni back in CSK's den: A crowd view

With the Indian Premier League starting later this month, it is that time of the year again when the city gets a chance to welcome M. S. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and be part of their journey in a new edition.

On March 2, CSK had its first practice session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium with Dhoni being a part. Not to be surprised, there were close to 1000 people to give their 'Thala' and the team a rousing reception.

Cut to day three and the scenes are no different, except for the large turnout with people packed in the two lower tiers of the two stands that were opened to the public. It is Dhoni that draws the crowd and when in the stands it is not that difficult to catch a glimpse of him. The load roar and the direction of their collective glances guide you to where he is training.

RELATED | Raina, Dhoni reunite at CSK training, fans rejoice

Accompanied by the team’s CEO K.S. Viswanathan, he quietly makes his way to the nets, but the decibel level in the stands rises — close to deafening. It reaches a crescendo when Dhoni puts on his gloves and ambles along with three bats. Before playing the likes of pacer K. M. Asif, leg-spinner Karn Sharma and other net bowlers — he starts the session by facing tennis balls – each time looking not to hit hard and playing with a straight bat.

With an acknowledging wave to the crowd, Dhoni takes guard and the first ball from Asif is a wide down the leg and the next ball from Sharma, he slices it towards off.

Amidst all this, a fan somehow manages to dodge the security and makes a dash towards the CSK captain - touches his feet and also gives him a parting hug before being dragged away by the police personnel.

View from the stand of CSK's training session at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. - K. Pichumani

The ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ chant reverberates in the whole stadium as the former India captain continues to bat in the nets. He, however, doesn't disappoint the large gathering of his fans by playing the helicopter shot.

It has been 239 days since Dhoni last played after being run out off a direct hit by Martin Guptill in the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, at Old Trafford. He lost his central contract, not considered for selection anymore in the limited-overs formats — what next for Dhoni was a question everyone has been asking.

What next, you ask? The future looks promising with him back in CSK's den and getting his team battle ready for IPL 2020.