Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Prize money for champion, runner-up, and playoff qualifiers halved In a circular sent to all the franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of a whopping Rs 20 crore, the IPL champion will now receive only Rs 10 crore. PTI New Delhi 04 March, 2020 10:27 IST A state association hosting IPL games will get Rs 1 crore, with franchises and BCCI contributing Rs 50 lakh each. - SPORTZPICS PTI New Delhi 04 March, 2020 10:27 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to implement strict cost-cutting measures which includes the Indian Premier League (IPL) champion's prize money being halved as compared to that of 2019.In a circular sent to all the IPL franchises, the BCCI has notified that instead of a whopping ₹20 crore, the champion will now receive only ₹10 crore.“The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost-cutting measures. The champions will get ₹10 crore instead of ₹20 crore. The runners-up will get ₹6.25 crore instead of ₹12.5 crore,” a BCCI notification, in possession of PTI, read.READ | Raina, Dhoni reunite at CSK training, fans rejoice The two losing qualifiers will now get ₹4.375 crore each.“The franchises are all in good health. They also have multiple ways like sponsorships to bolster their income. Hence the decision on prize money was taken,” a senior BCCI source said.However, a state association hosting IPL games will get ₹1 crore, with franchises and BCCI contributing ₹50 lakh each.It has also been learnt that mid-level BCCI employees won’t be allowed to avail business-class flights like earlier times for flying to the Asian countries (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE) where the flying time is less than eight hours. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos