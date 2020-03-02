Dhoni arrives in Chennai for IPL 2020 training

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has arrived in Chennai and will train for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League from Monday.



With intense speculation surrounding his career, the 38-year-old will begin training for IPL 2020 alongside teammates Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and others until March 19. He is then expected to take a short break before the league begins on March 29. Chennai Super Kings tweeted a picture of the World Cup-winning captain arriving in the city on Sunday. Dhoni, fondly given the moniker Thala, is hugely popular with fans in the city for his successful stint with the franchise.





The former Indian skipper was last seen in action against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semifinal, a game India lost. He made himself unavailable for India's international assignments post the WC exit and was eventually dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players in January.

Chennai Super Kings has won the IPL title thrice (2010, 2011, 2018) and will look to equal Mumbai Indians' haul of four this season. Incidentally, both these sides will clash in the opener of the tournament later this month.