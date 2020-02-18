Star Life

WATCH: MS Dhoni enjoys singing session with Piyush Chawla, Parthiv Patel

MS Dhoni, who will next play for CSK in IPL 2020, was seen enjoying a singing session with friends in a video that has surfaced online.

18 February, 2020 22:05 IST

MS Dhoni was involved in a singing session with Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla and others.   -  PTI

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is currently on a break from cricket. He will next be seen donning the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colours in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to join CSK practice from March 1.

In the meantime, Dhoni - along with India internationals Piyush Chawla and Parthiv Patel - decided to join his friends for a music session inside a washroom.

He was enjoying Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi' from the 1964 film 'Mr. X in Bombay' in a video that has recently surfaced on social media.

