WATCH: MS Dhoni enjoys singing session with Piyush Chawla, Parthiv Patel

MS Dhoni, who will next play for CSK in IPL 2020, was seen enjoying a singing session with friends in a video that has surfaced online.

Team Sportstar
18 February, 2020 22:05 IST

MS Dhoni was involved in a singing session with Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla and others. - PTI

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is currently on a break from cricket. He will next be seen donning the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colours in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.RELATED| Dhoni visits Puttaparthi ahead of IPL

The wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to join CSK practice from March 1.

.@msdhoni's mehfil-e-bathroomVideo Courtesy: @viralbhayani77 #Dhoni #MSDhoni #MumbaiDiary pic.twitter.com/VUgBJAFhbd— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 18, 2020

In the meantime, Dhoni - along with India internationals Piyush Chawla and Parthiv Patel - decided to join his friends for a music session inside a washroom.He was enjoying Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi' from the 1964 film 'Mr. X in Bombay' in a video that has recently surfaced on social media.