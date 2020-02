IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues

The thirteenth edition of IPL will commence on March 29 with defending champion Mumbai Indians hosting three-time winner Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The league fixtures for the season were announced on February 15, with the playoffs schedule expected to be announced on a later date. The final, it is understood, is scheduled for May 24.

Below is the full schedule of the league phase of IPL 2020 season.