IPL 2020: RCB unveils new logo after deleting all previous posts on social media Royal Challengers Bangalore's posts on its Twitter and Instagram handles went missing which garnered curiosity from the other franchisees. Team Sportstar 14 February, 2020 09:55 IST On Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore revealed its new logo for IPL 2020. - Royal challengers bangalore facebook On Wednesday evening, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) social media pages went blank including the display pictures prompting reactions from the Indian Premier League (IPL) side's captain Virat Kohli, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Sunrisers Hyderabad enquiring about it on Twitter. Posts disappear and the captain isn't informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020 Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020 Hey @RCBTweets, everything ok? pic.twitter.com/XmcgcsP0GZ— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 12, 2020 RCB came up with cheeky replies, assuring the fans and curious twitterati that it is coming up with something new. All good, Cap! Every amazing innings begins from 0* and we've just gotten off the mark #NewDecadeNewRCB— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020 Don't worry champ, everything is fine. Just bowled a wrong'un to stump everyone #NewDecadeNewRCB— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020 Later, the IPL side revealed that it was going to unveil its new logo, prompting Delhi Capitals to offer some rebranding advise. Aww.. you guys! Thanks for your concern. We'll inform you when we're accepting resumes #NewDecadeNewRCB— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020 Early on Friday, a new crest of the team was unveiled with a caption "New Decade, New RCB, New Logo." THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/miROfcrpvo— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020