IPL

IPL 2020: RCB unveils new logo after deleting all previous posts on social media

Royal Challengers Bangalore's posts on its Twitter and Instagram handles went missing which garnered curiosity from the other franchisees.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 February, 2020 09:55 IST

On Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore revealed its new logo for IPL 2020.   -  Royal challengers bangalore facebook

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 February, 2020 09:55 IST

On Wednesday evening, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) social media pages went blank including the display pictures prompting reactions from the Indian Premier League (IPL) side's captain Virat Kohli, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Sunrisers Hyderabad enquiring about it on Twitter.

 

 

RCB came up with cheeky replies, assuring the fans and curious twitterati that it is coming up with something new.

 

Later, the IPL side revealed that it was going to unveil its new logo, prompting Delhi Capitals to offer some rebranding advise.

Early on Friday, a new crest of the team was unveiled with a caption "New Decade, New RCB, New Logo."

 

  Dugout videos