IPL 2020: Matches to start from 8 pm, final in Mumbai

The Indian Premier League (IPL) group stage matches will start from 8pm. There were speculations that the matches in the 2020 edition — starting from March 29 — could begin at 7.30 pm. But in a meeting in New Delhi on Monday, the IPL Governing Council, headed by former India cricketer Brijesh Patel, decided to stick to the usual timings.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly confirmed the development. “There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like earlier years,” Ganguly said after the meeting.

There were also reports that the double headers may be scrapped, but Ganguly said there will be five double headers. However, it has been learned that there will be six double headers.

Final in Mumbai

The IPL final will be held in Mumbai and not in Ahmedabad, as it was reported earlier. There will be an All-Stars game ahead of the tournament, featuring top international players. The Governing Council had previously approved the idea of having a specialised umpire to monitor no-balls. Now, it has been decided that concussion substitute will also be introduced from this season.

Dravid meets Ganguly

Ahead of the Governing Council meeting, Ganguly also had a conversation with NCA director, Rahul Dravid. It has been learnt that discussions were held on the development of the NCA facilities.