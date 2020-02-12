Dhoni visits Puttaparthi ahead of IPL

Former India captain M.S. Dhoni visited Prashanti Nilayam in Puttaparthi for the first time on Tuesday.

He arrived at the Puttaparthi airport on a chartered flight in the morning and had a darshan of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s samadhi at Sai Kulwant Hall.

From Prashanti Nilayam, he went to the super-speciality hospital to meet Dr. Muthu Kumar, who is on the panel of external doctors for the Indian cricket team and also for Dhoni.

Dhoni was shown around the ‘hospital sans cash counter’ by the staff. He was visibly impressed by the facilities and praised the functioning of the hospital in the visitors’ book.

“Thanks a lot for helping me through. Keep up the good work that everyone is so passionately part of. My best wishes always,” Dhoni wrote.

Dr. Muthu Kumar, who is an expert in sports medicine, works in London and for the past 15 years has been coming twice a year to give free service at the super-specialty hospital here. After knowing of his availability, Dhoni met him for an hour-long consultation which also gave him an opportunity to witness the kind of treatment given in the hospital.

Dhoni last played for India at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He will soon be seen in action in the Indian Premier League, where he will lead Chennai Super Kings' bid for a fourth title.