Dhoni gets rousing reception in CSK’s first training session ahead of IPL 2020

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday received a rousing reception at the the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during his first training session with Chennai Super Kings ahead of his much-anticipated return to action in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni returned to training amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year's ODI World Cup.

Chants of “Dhoni, Dhoni....” were heard as he entered the Chidambaram Stadium and he obliged his fans with some big hits during the net session.

A few hundred fans gathered to watch the CSK players as they began practice for the forthcoming IPL season, which begins on March 29. CSK’s full camp will begin on March 19.

After jogging around for a while and doing some stretching, Dhoni put on his pads and launched a few big hits in his trademark style.

ALSO READ| IPL 2020: Dhoni-mania in Chennai as fans spot 'Thala' in CSK team bus

Dhoni has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year and has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be. He was dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players in January.

Among other CSK players who were part of the training on Monday were Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, new recruit Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and local boys R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan.

ALSO READ| Dhoni arrives in Chennai for IPL 2020 training

This year’s IPL begins with CSK taking on defending champion Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.

The three-time IPL champion had picked up veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore during the players’ auction held in December last year.