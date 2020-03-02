Star Life Star Life IPL 2020: Dhoni-mania in Chennai as fans spot 'Thala' in CSK team bus This season of IPL becomes all the more intriguing for the locals with M.S. Dhoni having not taken to a cricket field since the World Cup semifinal in July last year. Team Sportstar 02 March, 2020 18:43 IST CSK's team bus was paraded by supporters as they tried to catch a glimpse of Dhoni. - @ChennaiIPL Team Sportstar 02 March, 2020 18:43 IST It's that time of the year again in Chennai. On the onset of March, the buzz is built around just one team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and in particular, one man - M. S. Dhoni.This season of the Indian Super League (IPL) is all the more intriguing for the locals since Dhoni hadn't taken to a cricket field since the World Cup semifinal in July last year. There has also been a lot of chatter surrounding a possible retirement of the former India captain.READ | Dhoni arrives in Chennai for IPL 2020 training The arrival of Dhoni in Chennai on Sunday night has already created plenty of interest. With the team starting its first training session on Monday evening at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the new season, CSK's team doctor Dr. Madhu Thottappillil captured a video of the locals on their bikes chasing the team bus to just get a glimpse of Dhoni. First practice session of the season. Thala @msdhoni is back to his corner seat in the team bus!Video Courtesy: @itsmadhu #WhistlePodu #Dhoni #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/3M7d8zA9WF— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) March 2, 2020 It is likely that this is set to become a common occurrence in the city until the end of the tournament.The 2020 season of the IPL is set to kick-off on March 29 with CSK playing at the home of the defending champion Mumbai Indians. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos