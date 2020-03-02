IPL 2020: Dhoni-mania in Chennai as fans spot 'Thala' in CSK team bus

It's that time of the year again in Chennai. On the onset of March, the buzz is built around just one team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and in particular, one man - M. S. Dhoni.

This season of the Indian Super League (IPL) is all the more intriguing for the locals since Dhoni hadn't taken to a cricket field since the World Cup semifinal in July last year. There has also been a lot of chatter surrounding a possible retirement of the former India captain.

READ | Dhoni arrives in Chennai for IPL 2020 training

The arrival of Dhoni in Chennai on Sunday night has already created plenty of interest. With the team starting its first training session on Monday evening at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the new season, CSK's team doctor Dr. Madhu Thottappillil captured a video of the locals on their bikes chasing the team bus to just get a glimpse of Dhoni.

First practice session of the season. Thala @msdhoni is back to his corner seat in the team bus!



Video Courtesy: @itsmadhu #WhistlePodu #Dhoni #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/3M7d8zA9WF — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) March 2, 2020

It is likely that this is set to become a common occurrence in the city until the end of the tournament.

The 2020 season of the IPL is set to kick-off on March 29 with CSK playing at the home of the defending champion Mumbai Indians.