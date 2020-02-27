IPL 2020: Guwahati to host two Rajasthan Royals matches

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host two home games of Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The former champion will play Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 and April 9 respectively in Guwahati.

Rajasthan will return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to play the remainder of its home matches, beginning with the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21. The Steve Smith-led side starts its campaign with the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 2.

The league fixtures for the season were announced on February 15, with the playoffs schedule expected to be announced on a later date. The final, it is understood, is scheduled for May 24.

Here is the full list of Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2020 fixtures