IPL 2020: Guwahati to host two Rajasthan Royals matches

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host two home games of Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The former champion will play Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 and April 9 respectively in Guwahati.Rajasthan will return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to play the remainder of its home matches, beginning with the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21. The Steve Smith-led side starts its campaign with the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 2.READ | IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, venues The league fixtures for the season were announced on February 15, with the playoffs schedule expected to be announced on a later date. The final, it is understood, is scheduled for May 24.Here is the full list of Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2020 fixturesDateMatchTimeVenueAPR 2, THURChennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMChennaiAPR 5, SUNRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMGuwahatiAPR 9, THURRajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMGuwahatiAPR 12, SUNSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals4:00 PMHyderabadAPR 15, WEDMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMMumbaiAPR 18, SATRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMBengaluruAPR 21, TUERajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMJaipurAPR 25, SATRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMJaipurAPR 29, WEDRajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMJaipurMAY 2, SATKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMKolkataMAY 4, MONRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMJaipurMAY 8, FRIKings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMMohaliMAY 11, MONRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMJaipurMAY 13, WEDDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMDelhi