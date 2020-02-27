IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Guwahati to host two Rajasthan Royals matches

Rajasthan Royals' matches against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

27 February, 2020 14:01 IST

Rajasthan Royals will play five of its home matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.   -  SPORTZPICS

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host two home games of Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The former champion will play Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 and April 9 respectively in Guwahati.

Rajasthan will return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to play the remainder of its home matches, beginning with the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21. The Steve Smith-led side starts its campaign with the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 2.

The league fixtures for the season were announced on February 15, with the playoffs schedule expected to be announced on a later date. The final, it is understood, is scheduled for May 24.

Here is the full list of Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2020 fixtures

DateMatchTimeVenue
APR 2, THURChennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMChennai
APR 5, SUNRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals8:00 PMGuwahati
APR 9, THURRajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders8:00 PMGuwahati
APR 12, SUNSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals4:00 PMHyderabad
APR 15, WEDMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMMumbai
APR 18, SATRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMBengaluru
APR 21, TUERajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad8:00 PMJaipur
APR 25, SATRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore8:00 PMJaipur
APR 29, WEDRajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab8:00 PMJaipur
MAY 2, SATKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMKolkata
MAY 4, MONRajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings8:00 PMJaipur
MAY 8, FRIKings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMMohali
MAY 11, MONRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians8:00 PMJaipur
MAY 13, WEDDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals8:00 PMDelhi

