Shane Watson walks away after glorious CSK chapter

For Chennai Super Kings, Shane Watson brought with him aggression and a sense of occasion. His stage were the play-off games and the final. He was a big game hunter.

Watson, now, has drifted into the sunset when he had some more cricket left. He is 39, but his unbeaten 83 against Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing IPL was high-octane batting.

He also carried with him sunshine and laughter. Relaxed, he enjoyed his cricket... at the expense of the opposition.

Now, Watson has called it quits from all forms of the game.

He began his career as a tearaway who hustled the batsmen by making them smell leather with short stuff and inflicted pain on them with toe crushers delivered in excess of 145 kmph.

And then he could smash the ball to the distant parts of the ground while batting down the order.

Watson’s body, though, could not take the workload and because of injuries and surgeries, he was forced to focus on his batting. He still managed to sent down his medium pacers cleverly.

He had his successes in Tests with 3731 runs at 35.19 and 75 wickets at 33.68 in 59 matches.

But the handsome cricketer’s biggest moments arrived in the shorter formats, as he went on to become a World Cup and Champions Trophy winner.

In the second half of his career, Watson would open the batting and also bowl medium pace. And he was one of the most brutal pullers of the ball.

Memories will remain. Watson was a true blue Aussie.