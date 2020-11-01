Dhoni talks of IPL auction, sets the stage for CSK next gen

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said his team would look to use the next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction to change the core group of the side.

CSK, which was knocked out of the tournament last Sunday, finished the season with a win over Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. It has 12 points from 14 games and is currently seventh on the table.

Summing up a disappointing season, Dhoni said, "It was a difficult campaign. We committed a lot of errors. The last four games were a template of where we would like to be. [I am] Proud of the guys because if you're lagging for 7-8 games, it becomes really difficult. It's not easy, [because] you won't want to be in a dressing room that's not enjoying cricket."

Looking ahead to the 2021 season, he said, "A lot depends on what BCCI decides about the auction. We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next ten years. At the start of the IPL, we made a team that served us well for 10 years. It's time to hand it over to the next generation."

The 39-year-old urged CSK supporters to remain optimistic. "We'll come back strong. That's what we're known for. We are eighth in the table but with 14 points we could have qualified. This is a season where only one team played well (Mumbai)," he said.

In the win over Punjab, Ruturaj Gaikwad completed his third successive fifty. "Whenever we have seen Rutu bat, he's somebody who has done well in net sessions. But we were not able to see him in games. Then he got Covid-19, and even after 20 days he was not fit. He didn't get the time for us to gauge. That was one of the main reasons we kept going with Faf [du Plessis] and [Shane] Watson. It didn't work. But that's the point where you go with the experienced players," said Dhoni.