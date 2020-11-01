MS Dhoni to keep playing for CSK beyond IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni confirmed on Sunday that he will be back with the men in yellow in next season's Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Definitely not," came the reply from Dhoni, when asked if the game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was his final game for CSK.

CSK became the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020 and will not reach the playoffs for the first time in the 11 seasons it has taken part in.

Dhoni has played for CSK 174 times in the IPL and has been part of the franchise since 2008, except the two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiants.

The former India captain has led the Chennai outfit to three IPL and two Champions League titles.