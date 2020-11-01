Home IPL 2020 News MS Dhoni to keep playing for CSK beyond IPL 2020 CSK skipper MS Dhoni ended speculations on whether if the game against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 will be his final game in Chennai colours. Team Sportstar 01 November, 2020 15:53 IST CSK skipper MS Dhoni ahead of the match against KXIP. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 01 November, 2020 15:53 IST Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni confirmed on Sunday that he will be back with the men in yellow in next season's Indian Premier League (IPL)."Definitely not," came the reply from Dhoni, when asked if the game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was his final game for CSK.FOLLOW | CSK vs KXIP LIVE blogCSK became the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020 and will not reach the playoffs for the first time in the 11 seasons it has taken part in.Dhoni has played for CSK 174 times in the IPL and has been part of the franchise since 2008, except the two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiants.The former India captain has led the Chennai outfit to three IPL and two Champions League titles. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos