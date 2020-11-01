CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings to bowl first; Mayank Agarwal returns

Hello and welcome to Match 53 of the IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi.

TOSS UPDATE: MS Dhoni has won the toss and Chennai will bowl first.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

Anyway, back to the first game - Kings XI have a better Net Run Rate than KKR, RR, RCB and DC and a win today should be enough for a top-four finish. Toss coming up in 15 minutes. Buckle up folks, we are all set for the final set of double-headers to begin.

This isn't the only game today. Later tonight, the Rajasthan Royals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in a knock-out encounter. The loser will be eliminated and the winner will stay alive. Watch out for Big Ben (Stokes)! He has come good for the Royals in the last two games. Can he make it three out of three? We will find out soon enough.

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be knocked out of the race for playoffs. Since then it has notched two consecutive wins. Dhoni and Co. would want to end on a high. Faf du Plessis is seen warming up. Will he replace Watson in the playing XI? The former South African skipper has been one of Chennai's top performers with the bat.

There is still no word on Mayank Agarwal's fitness. He is unlikely to feature in today's game against Chennai. Given how Chris Gayle demolished the Rajasthan attack in the last game, is there a case for him to open the innings alongside KL Rahul? Meanwhile, the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the last few games has been a silver lining for CSK this year and he would hope to finish off the season on a strong note.

Big games coming up on Sunday. First, it's Kings XI Punjab taking on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. Punjab will have its sights set on a playoff berth. It suffered a setback after the Rajasthan Royals snapped its five-match winning streak earlier this week. It'll be up against a Chennai side that has found form of late - too little, too late you'd say - and has won two back-to-back games.

BUILD-UP

Kings XI was on a high winning five games on the bounce before it lost to Rajasthan on Friday. Out of the playoffs race, the Super Kings will play for pride.

Sunil Gavaskar, in his column for Sportstar, analyses CSK's poor show in the ongoing Indian Premier League and attributes it to the team's poor batting

CSK coach Stephen Fleming took solace from finding the "right player" in Ruturaj Gaikwad as he dealt with the mixed emotions of notching up victories after being knocked out of playoffs contention in the IPL

Chris Gayle on Friday fell one short of becoming the second oldest batsman to hit a Twenty20 hundred in the Indian Premier League encounter between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi

Who is a mystery spinner? Spin bowlers and coaches decode the art that has become essential to T20 teams today, thanks to early starters such as Sunil Narine.

Here are the likely playing XI of both teams Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood Kings XI Punjab: Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2020 Team Standings & Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 9 4 18 +1.296 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 14 -0.145 Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 14 -0.159 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 12 +0.555 Kings XI Punjab 13 6 7 12 -0.133 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 -0.377 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.467 Chennai Super Kings (X) 13 5 8 10 -0.532

From today starts the quarter-final stage of #IPL2020

A victory for the following teams - KXIP, RCB or DC, and SRH will mean a place in the last four along with MI, who have already qualified. #IPL #Dream11IPL #IPLinUAE — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 1, 2020

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS FOR KXIP

If the Sunrisers Hyderabad win their last match against Mumbai on Tuesday, they will go through on account of their superior Net Run Rate. Hence, not only do Punjab need to beat CSK today but they also have to ensure that their NRR is better than the winner of the evening encounter between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders. It helps that the Kings's NRR is better than Royal Challengers Bangalore's. Virat Kohli's men lost to Sunrisers on Saturday, making the Monday clash between RCB and DC a shoot-out for the second spot.

In E07 of our IPL podcast, our correspondents discuss the biggest talking points surrounding the Indian squads that will tour Australia later this year, a tight competition for the knockouts in IPL 2020 and what Chennai Super Kings' exit from the tournament this season means for the side.





PURPLE AND ORANGE CAP HOLDERS

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul: 641 runs

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah: 23 wickets

