KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Morgan's KKR fights for survival against Smith's Royals

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2020, Match 54 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2020 Form Guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

KKR - The team has two wins from its last five matches (2:3)

RR - The franchise has three victories from its last five games (3:2)

Preview

It is a do-or-die battle for both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

A win will not guarantee either side a place in the playoffs. The results of the other games will also come into play for identifying the qualifiers.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KKR & RR)

Most runs

1) Shubman Gill (KKR) - 404

2) Sanju Samson (RR) - 374

3) Nitish Rana (KKR) - 352

4) Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 350

5) Steve Smith (RR) - 307

IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teams

IPL 2020: KKR vs RR - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

Head-to-head: (21 matches- KKR 11 | RR 10)

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and KKR holds a 11-10 head-to-head win/loss record over RR.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: Rabada retains top spot, Shami moves third

Position on the Points Table:

Kolkata currently occupies the seventh position in the 2020 IPL points table with 12 points from 13 outings, which include six wins and seven losses. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is placed sixth in the standings with 12 points, having won six games and lost seven.

IPL 2020 Points Table Today

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 9 4 18 +1.296 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 14 -0.145 Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 14 -0.159 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 12 +0.555 Kings XI Punjab 13 6 7 12 -0.133 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 -0.377 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.467 Chennai Super Kings (X) 13 5 8 10 -0.532

WATCH EPISODE 6 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING INDIA BATSMAN CHETESHWAR PUJARA





- Sunil Gavaskar, in his column for Sportstar, analyses CSK’s poor show in the ongoing Indian Premier League and attributes it to the team's poor batting - READ

IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top, Warner moves sixth

Most Wickets

1) Jofra Archer (RR) - 19

2) Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 15

3) Shreyas Gopal (RR) - 9

4) Pat Cummins (KKR) - 8

5) Rahul Tewatia (RR) - 7

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Mayank Markande, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik and Ali Khan.

Match Details

Game No. 54: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Date: November 1, Sunday.

Time: 7:30 p.m. IST.