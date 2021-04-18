DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Have started enjoying captaincy, says Pant after win over Punjab

Rishabh Pant, after the conclusion of the IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), said he has started enjoying the added responsibility of leading the Delhi Capitals (DC).

"Coming from a loss, winning the next match was important. I have already started enjoying the captaincy. I like to keep the environment light so people can be themselves and enjoy their cricket," Pant said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

On Sunday, although Delhi managed to win its third game of the season comfortably by six wickets, Pant said he did feel threatened when Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a 122-run stand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

He said, "We were under pressure because the wicket was not doing much and they had a good start. Bowlers did a good job keeping them to 190."

When asked about Dhawan, who laid claim to the Orange Cap during the game having scored a brilliant 49-ball 92, Pant said, "He has a lot of experience. You can to talk to him about anything - how we can set the field, there are many stuff you can talk about. End of the day, what he's giving to the team is commendable."