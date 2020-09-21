Home Interviews IPL 2020: Steve Smith available for RR-CSK contest The Royals captain starts training in the UAE after missing out on the ODI series in England. P. K. Ajith Kumar 21 September, 2020 18:16 IST Steve Smith says he would be able to take the field on Tuesday. - RAJASTHAN ROYALS P. K. Ajith Kumar 21 September, 2020 18:16 IST Steve Smith looks quite likely to play on Tuesday.The Australian run-machine, who had to sit out the One-Day International series against England earlier this month after being hit in the dead during a nets session, expressed hope that he would be able to take the field for Rajasthan Royals' opening Indian Premier League fixture, against Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah.“[I have] been in Dubai for a couple of days now with some good rest and then got into a bit of running,” said Smith. “Yesterday I did a bit of zig-zag running, which is part of the protocols to pass to get back to play. I’ll have a hit in the nets. [I hope to] be good to play [on Tuesday].”'Ready to get going'The Royals captain said it felt good to catch up with his team-mates – old and new. “The guys have been here for a month now and from all reports, the training’s been magnificent,” he said. “We have got a really good squad this year, really strong and we’re ready to get going.”ALSO READ | Buttler to miss RR's opening game against CSKHe said Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians had been two really strong teams for a long time. “We obviously watched a bit of the game the other night; the Super Kings played really well to get over the line in the end,” he said. “Hopefully we can put on a really good show and get our campaign off to a good start.”Smith's compatriot and Royals' new coach Andrew McDonald said the captain's availability was fantastic news. From @aj191 in training to Smudge in that pink#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #Dream11IPL | @stevesmith49 pic.twitter.com/HsnHmU1gAE— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 20, 2020 “It’s obviously great to have your skipper available for the first game...we are in really good hands,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier with the preparation. We’ve got what we needed, having been here nice and early to get our preparation going on the back of the long layoff.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos