IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to CSK practice

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday attended the team's net session on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 September, 2020 12:27 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tested positive for COVID-19 few weeks ago, had to remain in quarantine for an extended period. (File Image)   -  Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 September, 2020 12:27 IST

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the team's training on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19. The 23-year old missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Mumbai Indians which CSK won by five wickets.

"The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back!" CSK's Twitter handle posted on Monday with a picture of Gaikwad padded up for a net session.

 

Gaikwad was among the thirteen members of the CSK contingent who tested positive for the virus along with pacer Deepak Chahar and remained in quarantine for an extended period.

Last week, CSK CEO, K.S. Viswanathan told Sportstar that the batsman had to test negative for two successive days and undergo cardiovascular tests conducted by the BCCI in order to return to the pitch.

CSK faces Rajasthan Royals in its second match of the campaign on Tuesday.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos