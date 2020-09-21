Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to CSK practice Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday attended the team's net session on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19. Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 12:27 IST Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tested positive for COVID-19 few weeks ago, had to remain in quarantine for an extended period. (File Image) - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 12:27 IST Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the team's training on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19. The 23-year old missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Mumbai Indians which CSK won by five wickets."The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back!" CSK's Twitter handle posted on Monday with a picture of Gaikwad padded up for a net session. The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back! #Ruturaj #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/GXYIMs1OBx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 21, 2020 Gaikwad was among the thirteen members of the CSK contingent who tested positive for the virus along with pacer Deepak Chahar and remained in quarantine for an extended period. Last week, CSK CEO, K.S. Viswanathan told Sportstar that the batsman had to test negative for two successive days and undergo cardiovascular tests conducted by the BCCI in order to return to the pitch.CSK faces Rajasthan Royals in its second match of the campaign on Tuesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos