IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to CSK practice

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the team's training on Monday after testing negative for COVID-19. The 23-year old missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Mumbai Indians which CSK won by five wickets.

"The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back!" CSK's Twitter handle posted on Monday with a picture of Gaikwad padded up for a net session.

Gaikwad was among the thirteen members of the CSK contingent who tested positive for the virus along with pacer Deepak Chahar and remained in quarantine for an extended period.

Last week, CSK CEO, K.S. Viswanathan told Sportstar that the batsman had to test negative for two successive days and undergo cardiovascular tests conducted by the BCCI in order to return to the pitch.

CSK faces Rajasthan Royals in its second match of the campaign on Tuesday.