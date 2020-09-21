IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch IPL 2020 match between Dhoni's Super Kings and Smith's Royals

The Rajasthan Royals will begin its Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on September 22. The IPL schedule, which features 10 double-header days, has been released only for the round-robin stage of the tournament.

In all, Dubai will host 24 group stage matches, Abu Dhabi will host 20 and Sharjah 12. Here's all you need to know about the high-octane IPL match.

READ| IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to CSK practice

At what time does the CSK vs RR match start on the 22nd?

7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local). For the second time, the IPL will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

Where will the CSK vs RR match take place?

In Sharjah.

What are the key things to know about this match?

Steve Smith, who had to sit out the ODI series against England earlier this month after being hit in the head during a nets session, expressed hope that he would be able to take the field for Rajasthan Royals' opening IPL fixture, against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

Where will the CSK vs RR match be broadcast?

The competition will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. The matches will be live streamed on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar.