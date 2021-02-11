Cricket IPL IPL IPL auction 2021: 292 players to go under the hammer A total of 292 players will go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League auction, to be held in Chennai on February 18. Team Sportstar Mumbai 11 February, 2021 21:26 IST The auction will be held in Chennai on February 18. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Mumbai 11 February, 2021 21:26 IST A total of 292 players will go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League auction, which will be held in Chennai on February 18.Last week, 1,114 cricketers had registered for the auction, however, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the aution.Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood – have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore.A total of players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.THE PRICE TAGRs 2 crore: 10 (Indians: 2, Overseas: 8)Rs 1.5 crore: 12 (Indians: 0, Overseas: 12)Rs 1 crore: 11 (Indians: 2, Overseas: 9)Rs 75 lakh: 15 (Indians: 0, Overseas: 15)Rs 50 lakh: 65 (Indians: 13, Overseas: 52) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos