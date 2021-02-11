Sreesanth fails to make it to IPL auction 2021 list

When S. Sreesanth registered himself for the Indian Premier League auction last week, it created a buzz in the cricketing circles. However, the 38-year-old speedster from Kerala did not feature in the final auction list, released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.

A total of 292 players - including 164 Indians - will go under the hammer in the auction, to be held in Chennai on February 18.

Returning from a seven-year suspension for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal, the speedster featured in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Kerala this year and scalped four wickets. Sreesanth had set himself a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

But Sportstar understands that the franchises did not show interest in the pacer.

“A total of 1114 players had registered for the auction, of which the franchises shortlisted the candidates and the list was pruned. Maybe, Sreesanth did not attract the franchises for some reason,” one of the franchise officials told Sportstar.

In 2013, Sreesanth - who was once considered one of the finest right-arm fast bowlers - was arrested from the team hotel in Mumbai along with his two other Rajasthan Royals teammates - Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila - for alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the IPL. While his seven-year ban was over last year, the IPL franchises still seem to be a bit apprehensive in picking him.

Even though Sreesanth missed out, some of his colleagues from Kerala - including Sachin Baby and Mohammad Azharuddeen - are part of the auction.