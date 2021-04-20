DC vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 13 Match Prediction: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match Online, TV at 7:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 13 of IPL 2021 on April 20 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals battle in heavyweight clash

Head to head record (28 matches: MI 16 | DC 12)

Delhi Capitals Probable XI

1) Shikhar Dhawan

2) Prithvi Shaw

3) Steven Smith

4) Rishabh Pant (C & WK)

5) Marcus Stoinis

6) Lalit Yadav

7) Chris Woakes

8) R Ashwin

9) Kagiso Rabada

10) Avesh Khan

11) Amit Mishra

Mumbai Indians Probable XI

1) Rohit Sharma (C)

2) Quinton de Kock (WK)

3) Ishan Kishan

4) Suryakumar Yadav

5) Hardik Pandya

6) Kieron Pollard

7) Krunal Pandya

8) Rahul Chahar

9) Adam Milne

10) Jasprit Bumrah

11) Trent Boult

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Top performers in the fixture

Rank Batsman Runs scored 1. Rohit Sharma (MI: 2011-Present) 633 2. Virender Sehwag (DC: 2008-2014) 375 3. Ambati Rayadu (MI: 2010-2017) 356 Rank Bowler Wickets taken 1. Lasith Malinga (MI: 2008-2020) 22 2. Harbhajan Singh (MI: 2008-2017) 21 3. Jasprit Bumrah (MI: 2013-Present) 18

FULL DETAILS:

When: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - DC vs MI START?

Match 13 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH - DC vs MI LIVE TELECAST?

IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.