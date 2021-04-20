IPL DC vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 13 Match Prediction: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match Online, TV at 7:30 PM IST IPL 2021, DC vs MI Live Score: Get the Live cricket streaming, Playing XI updates between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM IST. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 April, 2021 11:10 IST Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 April, 2021 11:10 IST Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 13 of IPL 2021 on April 20 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals battle in heavyweight clash Head to head record (28 matches: MI 16 | DC 12)Delhi Capitals Probable XI 1) Shikhar Dhawan2) Prithvi Shaw 3) Steven Smith 4) Rishabh Pant (C & WK)5) Marcus Stoinis 6) Lalit Yadav 7) Chris Woakes 8) R Ashwin 9) Kagiso Rabada 10) Avesh Khan 11) Amit Mishra Mumbai Indians Probable XI 1) Rohit Sharma (C)2) Quinton de Kock (WK)3) Ishan Kishan 4) Suryakumar Yadav 5) Hardik Pandya 6) Kieron Pollard 7) Krunal Pandya 8) Rahul Chahar 9) Adam Milne 10) Jasprit Bumrah 11) Trent BoultSquads:Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir SinghDelhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal PatelTop performers in the fixtureRankBatsmanRuns scored1.Rohit Sharma (MI: 2011-Present)6332.Virender Sehwag (DC: 2008-2014)3753.Ambati Rayadu (MI: 2010-2017)356RankBowlerWickets taken1.Lasith Malinga (MI: 2008-2020)222.Harbhajan Singh (MI: 2008-2017)213.Jasprit Bumrah (MI: 2013-Present)18 FULL DETAILS:When: Tuesday, April 20, 2021AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - DC vs MI START?Match 13 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH - DC vs MI LIVE TELECAST?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.