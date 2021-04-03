IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021: KKR ropes in Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for injured Rinku Singh IPL 2021: Gurkeerat Singh Mann was picked up by Kolkata at his base price of Rs 50 lakh on Saturday. He replaced injured Rinku Singh. Team Sportstar 03 April, 2021 22:52 IST Kolkata Knight Riders has signed all-rounder Gurkeerat Singh Mann to replace batsman Rinku Singh ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. (FILE PHOTO) - The Hindu Team Sportstar 03 April, 2021 22:52 IST Kolkata Knight Riders has signed all-rounder Gurkeerat Singh Mann as a replacement for batsman Rinku Singh ahead of IPL 2021.Rinku, who has featured for KKR in 11 IPL matches, suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of the entire season.READ | No plans to move IPL 2021 out of Mumbai despite COVID-19 cases Gurkeerat, who featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition, had earlier gone unsold in the IPL auction in February.The 30-year-old was picked up by Kolkata at his base price of Rs 50 lakh on Saturday, and is now set to feature for his fourth IPL franchise in his eighth season in the league. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.