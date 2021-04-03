IPL 2021: KKR ropes in Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for injured Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders has signed all-rounder Gurkeerat Singh Mann as a replacement for batsman Rinku Singh ahead of IPL 2021.

Rinku, who has featured for KKR in 11 IPL matches, suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of the entire season.

Gurkeerat, who featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition, had earlier gone unsold in the IPL auction in February.

The 30-year-old was picked up by Kolkata at his base price of Rs 50 lakh on Saturday, and is now set to feature for his fourth IPL franchise in his eighth season in the league.