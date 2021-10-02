IPL 2021, CSK vs RR live score: Dhoni's Chennai vs Samson's Rajasthan; Playing XI updates, H2H stats, Toss at 7PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 47 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Abu Dhabi.

5:35PM IST: RR vs CSK HEAD TO HEAD

Matches: 25 Won: RR-10, CSK-15 HS (RR) vs CSK: 223 LS (RR) vs CSK: 110 HS (CSK) vs RR: 246 LS (CSK) vs RR: 109





Match Preview

Rajasthan Royals will face a tough test against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Saturday in a match that could decide its fate in the competition.

Royals, currently placed seventh in the table with just four wins, need to win its remaining three matches by good margins to have any hope of reaching the playoffs.

In the absence of its star players, the team has been outplayed in its last three matches.

If not for Kartik Tyagi’s brilliant final over against Punjab Kings, the team would not even have the solitary win it has in the UAE so far.

The main problem for the Royals has been its misfiring middle-order with an over-reliance on skipper Sanju Samson.

In the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the former champions squandered a promising start to slump from 100/1 to 149/9.

CSK, on other hand, has no pressure after it sealed its playoff berth with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

With nine wins from 11 matches, the team can now afford to experiment with players who have not played regularly, and coach Stephen Fleming stated that the team would look into it.

“We will certainly talk about how we can manage our players, making sure that we manage the team that played today (on Thursday) and also the opportunities for guys who are on the fringe. So we have (been) afforded that luxury now, but we won't be too experimental,” said Fleming.

RR vs CSK DREAM 11 PREDICTION

Rajasthan: 4/7 | Chennai: 7/7

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Evin Lewis, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo (vc), Mahipal Lomror

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur

Credits left: 0.0

SQUADS RAJASTHAN ROYALS Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi CHENNAI SUPER KINGS Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth



Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RR and CSK will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.