RR vs CSK: Dhoni plays 200th match as IPL captain IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most experienced skipper in the world across all Twenty20s. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi 02 October, 2021 19:19 IST Chennai Super Kings star Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday played his 200th match as an Indian Premier League (IPL) captain against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Dhoni is the most experienced skipper in the world across all Twenty20s. Having led a side on 295 occasions, he is only one of two players alongside Daren Sammy to have captained in over 200 T20 matches. The CSK talisman also has the second best success rate as captain (for a minimum of 150 matches) behind Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma.