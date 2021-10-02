RR vs CSK: Dhoni plays 200th match as IPL captain

Chennai Super Kings star Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday played his 200th match as an Indian Premier League (IPL) captain against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Dhoni is the most experienced skipper in the world across all Twenty20s. Having led a side on 295 occasions, he is only one of two players alongside Daren Sammy to have captained in over 200 T20 matches.

The CSK talisman also has the second best success rate as captain (for a minimum of 150 matches) behind Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma.