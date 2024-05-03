MI vs KKR IPL 2024: When was the last time Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hits its next stop in the Indian Premier League 2024, the Wankhede Satdium in Mumbai, as it tries to solidify its bid for the playoffs.

The Knight Riders sit second on the points table with 12 points in nine games, and a win on Friday against Mumbai Indians (MI) will help them cover some ground to table topper Rajasthan Royals.

However, the two-time champion has an unceremonious losing streak at the venue. If the ignominy of losing 23 out of 32 games against MI is not enough, KKR has won just one of its 10 games at the Wankhede.

The last time the Knight Riders prevailed against MI at Wankhede was in 2012, courtesy of a player still donning the purple and gold jersey - Sunil Narine.

Mumbai captain Harbhajan Singh won the toss and opted to field. Left-arm pacer R.P. Singh struck twice in the second over of the innings, leaving the visitors two down for just six runs and handing a perfect start to the home team. Skipper Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary joined forces for the third wicket to recuperate their side.

But all-rounder Kieron Pollard accounted for Gambhir which cut short the recovery and had KKR at 44 for three. Shakib Al Hasan was prised out by Dwayne Smith in the 13th over before Tiwary fell on 41 in the next over.

After Debradata Das’ run out in the 15th over, KKR was staring down the barrel at 96 for six. But a run-a-ball 21 from Yusuf Pathan and rearguards from Rajat Bhatia and Narine took KKR to 140 for seven, giving something for the bowlers to play on.

In reply, MI ensured it kept its wickets even if the runs came at a trickle. After excersing it to near-perfection, Herschelle GIbbs’ 24-stay, which got him just 13 runs, was ended by Iqbal Abdulla on the last of the PowerPlay.

Mumbai still looked in control with Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik in the middle until Narine trapped the Master Blaster in front with the side on 60 in the 11th over.

The end of Karthik’s essaty opened the floodgates for Kolkata as Ambati Rayudu, Pollard, Smith and Harbhajan fell in the space of 10 deliveries. Hope lingered on for the home team with Rohit Sharma still at crease before Narine claimed his third wicket to all but seal the deal for Kolkata.

The West Indies tweaker added a fourth to his tally (4/15) as Mumbai got bundled out for 108 runs.

The 32-run victory got KKR to 19 points for the season which meant the side made it to the playoffs. The Gambhir-led side went on to clinch its maiden title.