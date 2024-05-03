MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Mumbai Indians, all but out of contention for the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs, will look to slow down Kolkata Knight Riders’ march to the crunch phase when the two face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The Indians sit ninth in the standings and return to home their home turf after four away games on the bounce. Kolkata, with six wins in nine games, will move closer to playoffs with two points in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla.

Bowl 1st: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara.

Impact Player options: Suryakumar Yadav/Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Romario Shephard, Naman Dhir.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player options: Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Suyash Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, KS Bharat, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

MI vs KKR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION IPL 2024 WICKETKEEPERS Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Tim David ALL ROUNDERS Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c) BOWLERS Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Gerald Coetzee, Varun Chakaravarthy Team Composition: MI 6-5 KKR | Credits Left: 6.5