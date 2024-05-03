MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Get the fantasy teams, playing XI predictions and squads for the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Friday

Published : May 03, 2024 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hardik Pandya celebrates after a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.
Hardik Pandya celebrates after a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya celebrates after a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Mumbai Indians, all but out of contention for the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs, will look to slow down Kolkata Knight Riders’ march to the crunch phase when the two face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

The Indians sit ninth in the standings and return to home their home turf after four away games on the bounce. Kolkata, with six wins in nine games, will move closer to playoffs with two points in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla.

Bowl 1st: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara.

Impact Player options: Suryakumar Yadav/Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Romario Shephard, Naman Dhir.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player options: Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Suyash Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, KS Bharat, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

MI vs KKR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION IPL 2024
WICKETKEEPERS
Phil Salt, Ishan Kishan
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Tim David
ALL ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c)
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Gerald Coetzee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Team Composition: MI 6-5 KKR | Credits Left: 6.5
SQUADS
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain. 

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Mumbai Indians /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs KKR IPL 2024: When was the last time Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Jaiswal-Parag partnership not enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals in sensational one-run victory
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs KKR IPL 2024: When was the last time Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Jaiswal-Parag partnership not enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals in sensational one-run victory
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs KKR IPL 2024: When was the last time Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Jaiswal-Parag partnership not enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals in sensational one-run victory
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment