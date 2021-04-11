IPL 2021: Ngidi, Behrendorff to miss CSK’s next game against Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that overseas pacers Lungi Ngidi and Jason Behrendorff would be unavailable of its next tie, against Punjab Kings on Friday, of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



“(Lungi) Ngidi won’t be available. He won’t be arriving in time for the next game. So losing Josh Hazlewood, which was the plan to have him available for these games, is a blow simply as an option up front. Ngidi will be arriving soon. (Jason) Behrendorff would obviously be following that,” Fleming said after the Super Kings’ lost its tournament-opener versus Delhi Capitals on Saturday night.

While Ngidi was involved in South Africa’s home series against Pakistan, Behrendorff was roped in as a late replacement after Hazlewood pulled out due to COVID-19 oubreak concerns.

Sportstar understands that Ngidi and Behrendorff will join the squad in Mumbai by Monday night and will have to be isolated for a week. It may result in the duo being unavailable for the next two games.



Absence of a tearaway pace bowler - something that’s become as necessary as including a leg-spinner in every IPL bowling attack - cost the Super Kings dearly as the Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan made a meat of medium-pacers.