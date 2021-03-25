IPL 2021: Shakib likely to join KKR by end of March

Shakib Al Hasan is expected to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by the end of March for the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) indicating that the all-rounder’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) could be reconsidered.

While the BCB officials were not available for comments, Sportstar understands that the Bangladesh superstar will be joining the team in Chennai - where it will begin its campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11.

IPL 2021 will put players in good frame of mind ahead of T20 World Cup: Bairstow

Shakib had courted controversy recently, accusing BCB and the board’s cricket operations chairman, Akram Khan, of misrepresenting him about his decision to skip the Test series against Sri Lanka - which is clashing with the IPL fixtures.

And soon after Shakib’s accusations, Khan had indicated that the BCB could reconsider the NOC for Shakib to play in this edition of the IPL.

However, well-placed sources have told this publication that the BCB is unlikely to withdraw the NOC, which will pave the way for the erstwhile Bangladesh captain to represent KKR.

IPL 2021: CSK's new jersey features camouflage as tribute to armed forces

In fact, after reaching Dhaka from the United States a couple of days ago, Shakib resumed training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday under the watchful eyes of the national team’s throw down specialist.

While Shakib has some commitments for the next few days, he will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine on his arrival in India.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals assembles in Mumbai for quarantine

Shakib was granted paternity leave for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand and in February, had sought permission from the BCB for the IPL citing that it will help him prepare for this year’s T20 World Cup - scheduled to be held in India later this year.

In the IPL auction on February 19, KKR had bought him for INR 3.2 crore and the team management was happy to reunite with Shakib - a former Knight.