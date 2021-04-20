IPL 2021 IPL IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS, Preview: Hyderabad eyes turnaround against Punjab IPL 2021: The Kings and Surisers' meeting in Chennai will give an early indication of whether one of these teams can go deep into the tournament. Ayan Acharya CHENNAI 20 April, 2021 13:15 IST David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Punjab Kings in an IPL match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. - IPL Ayan Acharya CHENNAI 20 April, 2021 13:15 IST The Punjab Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently in the bottom two places and will try to climb up the IPL 2021 points table when they meet at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.Sunrisers have started with three defeats in a row, ceding the advantage from promising positions in all three chases. They need to solve their middle-order muddle. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been aggressive but there remain question marks over Hyderabad’s batting line-up not least around Manish Pandey, who has failed to close games. Kane Williamson, if fit, should play. Bairstow donning the keeping gloves could allow Kedar Jadhav to replace Wriddhiman Saha.IPL 2021: Will continue to bat the way I love to, says RR skipper SamsonStrongest suiteTheir bowling is their strongest suit: a large array of options, with Rashid Khan as a genuine wicket-taking threat in the middle overs. But the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be a concern. He has gone for 120 runs in three matches and has picked two wickets.Bowling a concernThe Kings will draw inspiration from Mayank Agarwal’s return to form. He made a 36-ball 69 against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The Punjab side has quality batsmen in KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan, but the bowling form is spread thin across their squad. Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith have gone for runs with Arshdeep Singh, currently, their highest wicket-taker, being the only outlier.IPL 2021: Moeen Ali brings all-round value to CSK, says coach Fleming The Kings and Surisers' meeting in Chennai will give an early indication of whether one of these teams can go deep into the tournament.The Teams (from):SRH: David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchit, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mujeeb ur Rahman.Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.Match starts at 3:30 PM. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.