SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing XI Today's match: When and where to watch Sunrisers vs RCB on TV Online at 7:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 6 of IPL 2021 on April 14 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2021 preview: SRH eyes first win against star-studded RCB

Head to head: (17 matches: SRH 10 | RCB 7)

Sunrisers who beat Bangalore in the 2016 IPL final, holds the edge in their overall encounters over the years with 10 wins.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1) David Warner (C)

2) Wriddhiman Saha (WK)

3) Manish Pandey

4) Jonny Bairstow

5) Vijay Shankar

6) Abdul Samad

7) Jason Holder

8) Rashid Khan

9) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10) Sandeep Sharma/Shahbaz Nadeem

11) T. Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI

1) Virat Kohli (C)

2) Devdutt Padikkal

3) Rajat Patidar

4) Glenn Maxwell

5) AB de Villiers (wk)

6) Washington Sundar

7) Daniel Christian

8) Kyle Jamieson

9) Harshal Patel

10) Mohammad Siraj

11) Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads:

RCB Team Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

SRH Team Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

When: Tuesday, April 14, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore start?

The IPL 2021 sixth match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE LIVE?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/