Delhi Capitals will look to bolster bench strength during auctions: Asst coach Kaif Delhi finished runner-up in the last edition and would aim to do one better with a good bench strength set for next season during the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. PTI 17 February, 2021 19:37 IST Delhi Capitals will look to find back-up players during Thursday's mini-auction in order to build a suitable bench-strength going into the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. - TWITTER PTI 17 February, 2021 19:37 IST Delhi Capitals will look to find back-up players during Thursday's mini-auction in order to build a suitable bench-strength going into the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, said assistant coach Mohammed Kaif.DC finished runner-up in the last edition and would like to do one better with a good bench strength this year, which became a problem last season during the business end of the tournament."We have released a few players, so we will be looking to fill those gaps. I think flexibility is the key in the auction. One can have all the plans for the auction, but things can change on the auction table," Kaif said. IPL 2021: From Tendulkar to Doshi, age is just a number in the auctions IPL 2021 auction: Focus on domestic talent as teams look to plug gaps IPL 2021 auction: All you need to know about Indian Premier League franchise auction IPL 2021 auction: Six overseas players who can trigger a bidding war "We have to take spontaneous decisions. Our main players have been playing continuously and there are no fitness issues as well. So, we'll be looking to acquire some back-up players in tomorrow's auction," he added.Commenting on the current squad, another assistant coach Pravin Amre said, "To be honest, if we are asked to play tomorrow also, we have a playing XI ready with us, so I think that's the successful planning, and that's what we learned from other teams also, who back their core for a long time."