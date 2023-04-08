IPL 2023: Brian Lara says SRH batting needs a rethink, breaks down loss to LSG

IPL 2023: While he said the Lucknow pitch was not suited for stroke play, SRH head coach Brian Lara expressed his disappointment in his team’s batting performance over the two losses so far this season.

IPL 2023: While he said the Lucknow pitch was not suited for stroke play, SRH head coach Brian Lara expressed his disappointment in his team’s batting performance over the two losses so far this season.