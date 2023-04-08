IPL

IPL 2023: Brian Lara says SRH batting needs a rethink, breaks down loss to LSG

IPL 2023: While he said the Lucknow pitch was not suited for stroke play, SRH head coach Brian Lara expressed his disappointment in his team’s batting performance over the two losses so far this season.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 15:21 IST
08 April, 2023 15:21 IST

IPL 2023: While he said the Lucknow pitch was not suited for stroke play, SRH head coach Brian Lara expressed his disappointment in his team’s batting performance over the two losses so far this season.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IPL 2019: From Rohit Sharma's 67 to Lasith Malinga's four-wicket haul

IPL 2019: All-round Punjab beats Rajasthan by 12 runs

IPL 2019: All-round CSK beats KKR, zooms to pole position

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us