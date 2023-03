South Africa international Sisanda Magala has been named as Chennai Super Kings’ replacement for the injured Kyle Jamieson for the upcoming Indian Premier League season starting later this month.

Magala was crucial in Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s SA20 League title triumph earlier this year with 14 wickets in 12 matches.

The 32-year-old has played five ODIs and four T20Is for South Africa.

More to follow...