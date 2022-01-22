IPL: 1,214 players register for auction

A total of 1,214 players have registered to be part of the player auction of the Indian Premier League next month, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

The list includes 896 Indian players and 318 overseas players, and 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 players from Associate teams.

Ten teams will be bidding for players during the auction on February 12 and 13. Thirty-three players have been retained or picked already by the 10 teams - the two new clubs have picked six players while the eight other clubs have retained 33.

The registration for players to be part of IPL auction closed on January 20, 2022.

The detailed list 1. Capped Indian (61 players) 2. Capped International (209 players) 3. Associate (41 players) 4. Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players) 5. Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players) 6. Uncapped Indians (692 players) 7. Uncapped Internationals (62 players)