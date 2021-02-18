Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021: Full squad of Mumbai Indians IPL auction 2021: Here's the complete squad of the Mumbai Indians after the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on February 18. Team Sportstar Kolkata 18 February, 2021 21:13 IST Mumbai Indians celebrates its victory over the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final. - Sportzpics for BCCI Team Sportstar Kolkata 18 February, 2021 21:13 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI), on Thursday, bought back overseas pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile for ₹5 crore, having earlier released him ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.MI's director of cricket Zaheer Khan, "excited" to have the Australian back in the side, said the franchises were now giving importance to fast bowlers. "It’s very exciting news, for sure, to see all fast bowlers in demand. It is something that the franchises have taken note of, over the 12-plus years now," he said. READ: IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold, unsold Zaheer said the side is also banking on the experience that spinner Piyush Chawla, who bagged a hefty ₹2.4-crore contract, brings to the side. "We were looking for experience. Piyush is someone who has been part of the World Cup-winning side,” the former India speedster said.The Rohit Sharma-led side also snapped up two Kiwis in all-rounder James Neesham (₹50 lakh) and pacer Adam Milne (₹3.20 crore).South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen, alongside Indian uncapped all-rounders Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak were also picked by the franchise, which lifted a record fifth title in 2020, for ₹50 lakh each.PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, and Digvijay Deshmukh.TOTAL SPENT: Rs 11.7 croreFINAL SQUAD: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, and Arjun Tendulkar Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.