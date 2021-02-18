IPL 2021: Full squad of Mumbai Indians

Defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI), on Thursday, bought back overseas pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile for ₹5 crore, having earlier released him ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

MI's director of cricket Zaheer Khan, "excited" to have the Australian back in the side, said the franchises were now giving importance to fast bowlers.

"It’s very exciting news, for sure, to see all fast bowlers in demand. It is something that the franchises have taken note of, over the 12-plus years now," he said.

Zaheer said the side is also banking on the experience that spinner Piyush Chawla, who bagged a hefty ₹2.4-crore contract, brings to the side. "We were looking for experience. Piyush is someone who has been part of the World Cup-winning side,” the former India speedster said.

The Rohit Sharma-led side also snapped up two Kiwis in all-rounder James Neesham (₹50 lakh) and pacer Adam Milne (₹3.20 crore).

South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen, alongside Indian uncapped all-rounders Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak were also picked by the franchise, which lifted a record fifth title in 2020, for ₹50 lakh each.

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, and Digvijay Deshmukh.

TOTAL SPENT: Rs 11.7 crore