'Baby AB de Villiers' Dewald Brevis goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore

South African U-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Brevis, who has been dubbed 'Baby AB de Villiers', was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded U-19 World Cup in the West Indies, amassing 506 runs at an average of 84.33 and smashing two hundreds and three fifties in just six games. His astounding returns at the tournament also earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

The 18-year-old made his T20 debut for South Africa Under-19s in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, scoring 62 runs in two matches at a strike-rate of 167.56.