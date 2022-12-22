Auction

RR IPL auction 2023: Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in search of impact finisher

IPL auction: What will RR’s auction strategy be when 405 players go under the hammer on Friday, December 23 in Kochi.

22 December, 2022 16:59 IST
Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals will be searching for an impact middle-order batter and all-rounder in the IPL 2023 auction.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will be searching for an impact middle-order batter and all-rounder in the IPL 2023 auction.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Here’s what RR’s auction strategy could look like:

Rajasthan Royals

Purse remaining: INR 13.2 crore

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 4

RR IPL Auction strategy: A top-heavy Rajasthan Royals will look for stability in the middle-order, which has long been its bane. While Shimron Hetmyer can finish the innings with a flourish, the Royals will look towards someone who can set the stage for a late flourish or steady the ship in case of early wickets.

Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan and Sikandar Raza are options that will fit into the RR mould, with the last two also giving the team an extra bowling option. A genuine all-rounder, in the form of Ben Stokes, Cameroon Green or Jason Holder can tide over the issue of a lack of depth in the batting while adding to the pace battery comprising Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen.  

