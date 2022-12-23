IPL Auction 2023: Harry Brook sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore

Harry Brook was signed by SRH for Rs 13.25 crore at the IPL auction in Kochi on Friday. Brook had entered the auction at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

There was a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals initially before Sunrisers Hyderabad joined the bidding war. SRH and RR then kept raising the paddle as Brook’s worth crossed Rs 13 crore, at which point RR finally dropped out. RR only has Rs 13.2 crore in its purse.

The 23-year-old made his T20I debut in 2022 against West Indies at Bridgetown. In 17 innings for England, Brook averages 26.57 at a strike rate of 137.77. He was also a part of Three Lions’ World Cup winning team in Australia.

This is the first time Brook will be part of the IPL.