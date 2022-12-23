Pooran goes to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore, becomes most expensive wicketkeeper in IPL auction history

Nicholas Pooran was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, making him the most expensive wicketkeeper batter in IPL auction history.

Chennai Super Kings started the bid at the base price of Rs. 2 crore. Rajasthan Royals gave the four-time champion the fight as the prices shot past Rs. 3 crore.

Delhi Capitals entered the race at Rs. 3.60 crore. Capitals and Royals remained locked in contest past Rs. 6 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants joined the race with Rs. 7.25 crore, and then price eventually crossed Rs. 10 crore. Neither team relented, pushing the price over Rs. 15 crore. The K.L. Rahul-led side finally signed the player as the Capitals opted out of the race with the sum hitting Rs 16 crore.

Pooran played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022 season after being picked up in the mega auction for Rs. 10.75 crore. The franchise, however, released the wicketkeeper-batter ahead of the mini auction. He had scored 306 runs in 14 matches.

Pooran has also played for Punjab Kings. The West Indies player averages 26.06 with a strike rate of 151.24 over his four seasons in the tournament.

Pooran was appointed captain of the West Indies team before the T20 World Cup in Australia but stepped down following the team’s exit from the group stage.