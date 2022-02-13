Lucknow Super Giants full list of players after IPL auction 2022

The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Lucknow Super Giants after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav



Who are Lucknow Super Giants' draft players?

KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinus

Who are Lucknow Super Giants' auction buys?

Quinton de Kock INR 6.75 CR

Manish Pandey INR 4.6 CR

Jason Holder INR 8.75 CR

Deepak Hooda INR 5.75 CR

Krunal Pandya INR 8.25 CR

Mark Wood INR 7.5 CR

Avesh Khan INR 10 CR

Ankit Singh Rajpoot INR 50 L

Krishnappa Gowtham INR 90 L

Dushmanta Chameera INR 2 CR

Shahbaz Nadeem INR 50 L

Manan Vohra INR 20 L

Mohsin Khan INR 20 L

Ayush Badoni INR 20 L

Kyle Mayers INR 50 L

Karan Sharma INR 20 L



Evin Lewis INR 2 CR

Mayank Yadav INR 20 L



Who is LSG's captain?

KL Rahul will captain the Super Giants in the 2022 season.