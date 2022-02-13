IPL Auction Auction Lucknow Super Giants full list of players after IPL auction 2022 Lucknow Super Giants Squad 2022: Here’s Lucknow Super Giants' team after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:24 IST KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:24 IST The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Lucknow Super Giants after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank YadavWho are Lucknow Super Giants' draft players?KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus StoinusWho are Lucknow Super Giants' auction buys?Quinton de Kock INR 6.75 CRManish Pandey INR 4.6 CRJason Holder INR 8.75 CRDeepak Hooda INR 5.75 CRKrunal Pandya INR 8.25 CRMark Wood INR 7.5 CRAvesh Khan INR 10 CRAnkit Singh Rajpoot INR 50 L Krishnappa Gowtham INR 90 LDushmanta Chameera INR 2 CRShahbaz Nadeem INR 50 LManan Vohra INR 20 L Mohsin Khan INR 20 L Ayush Badoni INR 20 LKyle Mayers INR 50 LKaran Sharma INR 20 LEvin Lewis INR 2 CRMayank Yadav INR 20 LWho is LSG's captain?KL Rahul will captain the Super Giants in the 2022 season. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :