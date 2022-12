RR Squad 2023 Live Updates: Full list of players bought by Rajasthan Royals at IPL Auction 2023

IPL Auction 2023: Here is the list of players bought by Rajasthan Royals on December 23 in Kochi and full squad.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals finished as runner-up in IPL 2022. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

IPL Auction 2023: Here is the list of players bought by Rajasthan Royals on December 23 in Kochi and full squad.

Here is the full list of players bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Players bought at 2023 auction: Jason Holder (INR 5.75 crore) Purse Remaining: INR 7.45 crore Total player slots available: 8 Overseas slots available: 3 RR PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF 2023 AUCTION Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa. Read more stories on Auction.