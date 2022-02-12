Shahrukh Khan back with Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore in IPL auction

Tamil Nadu finisher Shahrukh Khan has been signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. This is now the joint second-highest bid for an uncapped player with Rahul Tewatia (9 crore to Gujarat Titans) after K. Gowtham's price of Rs 9.25 crore.

Shahrukh made heads turn in last year's auction, after signing a deal with Punjab Kings worth Rs 5.25 crore. In 10 innings for Punjab Kings in the last IPL, Shahrukh made 153 runs at a strike rate of 134.21.



In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 final against Karnataka at the Feroz Shah Kotla in November last year, Tamil Nadu needed five runs off the last ball, which Shahrukh hit for a six.

In December's 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy final, which Tamil Nadu lost narrowly to Himachal Pradesh, Shahrukh chipped in with a 21-ball 42.

On the eve of the ODI series opener against West Indies, he was drafted into India's main squad, having earlier been picked as a reserve player for the T20I series.