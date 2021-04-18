AB de Villiers says it will be 'fantastic' to play for South Africa again

AB de Villiers has said it will be 'fantastic' to make an international comeback at the T20 World Cup in India later this year following his match-winning unbeaten 34-ball 76 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

"If I can slot in, it will be fantastic," de Villiers said after the RCB beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in Chennai.

De Villiers had retired from international cricket in 2018, four days after completing another IPL season. He had tried to return for the 2019 World Cup in England, but the selectors felt his last-minute addition risked disruption to the side.

However, the 37-year-old said he would communicate with South Africa head coach Mark Boucher towards the end of this IPL. "I am interested, with regards to my form, my fitness, we have to get the best 15 together, we will plan accordingly," he added.

On Friday, Boucher had hinted at de Villiers's possible return. "I did chat to him before he went to the IPL," Boucher had said.

"The conversation is still very much open. AB being the person he is, he wanted to perform very well at the IPL, to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level," Boucher had said.

