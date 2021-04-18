IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Live Score: Kohli's Royal Challengers vs Morgan's Knight Riders, Match at 3.30 PM; Toss at 3:00 PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Match 10 of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

There will be some captivating game-changers in the day-game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Yet, while RCB has discovered the tenacity to edge out wins in close encounters to top the table, KKR, the other night in Chennai, suffered a brain fade against Mumbai Indians.

Chasing just 153 and 72 without loss at one stage, KKR inexplicably dug a hole with its big-strikers hitting only thin air at the death.

When the asking rate was a stroll, KKR’s trump card, powerhouse Andre Russell, could manage just nine of 15 balls.

That game was a nightmare for KKR after a rewarding first half with Russell employing his strong shoulders to generate lift and scalp five.

The dynamics of a day game - the match starts at 3.30 pm - are different and there could be some moisture early on and then some dew during the critical evening phase.

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

KKR: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora