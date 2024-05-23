IPL 2024: Focus on franchise leagues for now says Andy Flower amid India coach search

Andy Flower clarified on Thursday that he won’t be applying for India’s head coach job as he wants to focus on franchise cricket for now.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on the lookout for a new head coach with incumbent Rahul Dravid deciding to step down at the end of India’s T20 World Cup campaign in June.

While there have been several names doing the rounds - including that of Gautam Gambhir - there were speculations that Flower might also throw his hat in the fray. However, the seasoned coach ruled himself out of the contention.

“I haven’t applied and I won’t be applying [for the job],” Flower, who is currently the coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said.

“I am happy with my involvement in the franchise league at the moment. I am really enjoying it. It’s fascinating stuff and I have worked with some amazing organisations and I am happy with that at the moment,” he added.

With May 27 set as the deadline to apply for the role, the BCCI is looking at suitable candidates who could be fit for the job. With VVS Laxman, too, apparently not keen on taking up the job, the Board is considering a few overseas coaches as well, while trying to look at Gambhir.

Flower has an impressive record in international cricket, having guided England to three Ashes series wins between 2009 and 2013. He also took the England Test side to No.1 in 2011. He has also coached several franchises in different leagues, and for now, wants to focus on that front.