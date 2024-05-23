MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs RCB, Eliminator IPL 2024: Nervy Rajasthan Royals edges past Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Riyan Parag (36, 26b) and Shimron Hetmyer (26, 14b) weathered the storm and guided the Royals to a four-wicket win - with a crucial 45-run partnership for the fifth wicket - and knocked RCB out.

Published : May 23, 2024 00:10 IST , AHMEDABAD - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin and Rovmen Powell celebrate after winning the Eliminator Match
Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin and Rovmen Powell celebrate after winning the Eliminator Match | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin and Rovmen Powell celebrate after winning the Eliminator Match | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

The Indian Premier League eliminator was evenly poised until the 15th over of the chase, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru breathing down Rajasthan Royals’ neck.

However, Riyan Parag (36, 26b) and Shimron Hetmyer (26, 14b) cut out the noise, weathered the storm and guided the Royals to a four-wicket win - with a crucial 45-run partnership for the fifth wicket - and knocked RCB out of the tournament.

With a near-packed Narendra Modi Stadium cheering it on, RCB clawed its way back into the game mid-way, riding on a dream spell by Cameron Green and some aggressive fielding by Virat Kohli as Royals lost three quick wickets after cruising at 81 for one at a stage during its chase of 173.

Placed in a precarious situation, Royals desperately needed a steady stand, and an-form Parag ensured he rebuilt the innings with Hetmyer, who returned to action after a couple of weeks and put the pressure back on RCB.

AS IT HAPPENED - RR vs RCB ELIMINATOR

The young Parag hit a six and a four off Green, while Hetmyer added another maximum off Green to fight back, and as they accelerated the strike, RCB slowly lost the plot. However, there was still some twist in the tale as Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Parag on the second ball of the 18th over and followed it up with the wicket of Hetmyer three deliveries later.

With 13 needed off the final two overs, West Indies captain Rovman Powell took the responsibility and ensured there was no slip-up, as he hit two consecutive boundaries off Lockie Ferguson before sealing the deal with a six.

Having booked a place in the playoffs with six consecutive wins in the league stage, sloppy fielding early on hurt RCB. Chasing a rather below-par target, the Royals were off to a steady thanks to openers Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite the Englishman falling to Ferguson, Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson steadied the ship before the Mumbai batter was caught behind by Dinesh Karthik off Green, and it was followed by a needless Samson stumping.

There were debates over a couple of umpiring decisions, with reviews showing that Green wasn’t in command of the ball while running out Dhruv Jurel. But television umpire Anil Choudhary gave the verdict in RCB’s favour. 

This was the second debatable decision of the evening as earlier Karthik was given a reprieve by Choudhary despite a spike on the UltraEdge.

But in the end, the dubious decisions did not hamper Rajasthan Royals’ chances as it finished things off with an over to spare.

Earlier in the evening, Royals’ decision to bowl first eventually paid off as it managed to restrict RCB to a decent total, courtesy of a fiery spell by Trent Boult, who set the tone with the new ball.

The seasoned campaigner bowled three overs in the PowerPlay and conceded just six runs, and en route, claimed the wicket of Faf du Plessis. While Kohli could score just 33 despite a headstart, the Royals bowlers gave no width to the openers and kept the run rate in check during the powerplay.

The seasoned R. Ashwin’s spell in the middle overs made the difference as he gave nothing away, finishing with figures of two for 19.

Avesh Khan, who gave away 30 runs in his first two overs, came back brilliantly at the fag end as Royals conceded just 47 in the last five overs, denying RCB a final flourish. And with that, its hopes of winning a maiden title, too, were gone with the wind.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB, Eliminator IPL 2024: Nervy Rajasthan Royals edges past Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Shayan Acharya
  2. RR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals wins by 4 wickets; to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs RCB: Harshal Patel on top with 24 wickets, Varun Chakravarthy in third spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings during RR vs RCB, Eliminator: Virat Kohli extends lead at top; Parag moves third
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR vs RCB, Eliminator IPL 2024: Nervy Rajasthan Royals edges past Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IPL Playoffs: Full list of lowest totals successfully defended by teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs RCB, Eliminator IPL 2024: Rovman Powell breaks record for most catches in a playoff match
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Dinesh Karthik becomes beneficiary of controversial leg-before decision by TV umpire
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs RR, Eliminator: Glenn Maxwell goes level with Dinesh Karthik for most ducks in IPL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB, Eliminator IPL 2024: Nervy Rajasthan Royals edges past Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Shayan Acharya
  2. RR vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals wins by 4 wickets; to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs RCB: Harshal Patel on top with 24 wickets, Varun Chakravarthy in third spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings during RR vs RCB, Eliminator: Virat Kohli extends lead at top; Parag moves third
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India men’s team beats Argentina 5-4 in shootout in European leg opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment