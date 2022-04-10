Ashwin becomes first batter to be tactically retired out in IPL

IPL News

Only four batters, including Ashwin, have been dismissed retired out in T20s. Shahid Afridi for the Pakistanis, Sonam Tobgay of Bhutan and Sunzamul Islam of Cumilla Warriors round up the list.

10 April, 2022 21:19 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin became the first batter in IPL history to be retired out.   -  SPORTZPICS

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium saw Ravichandran Ashwin become the first batter in IPL history to be tactically retired out. 

Promoted to No. 6, Ashwin was on 28 off 23 when he walked off, allowing Riyan Parag to join Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. Parag ended up scoring eight off four balls. Hetmyer struck 59 off 36 as RR finished on 165 for 6. "I literally have no idea about that retire-out decision from Ashwin! It was a good decision in the end," Hetmyer told Star Sports during the innings break.

According to MCC Law 25.4.3, "if a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2 (retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause), the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - out’."

RETIRED OUT IN ALL T20S

Shahid Afridi Pakistanis vs Northants  Tour Match, 2010

R. Ashwin    Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022

Sonam Tobgay Bhutan vs Maldives  T20I, 2019

Sunzamul Islam Cumilla Warriors vs CC  BPL 2019

